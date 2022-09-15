Lavengro’s new musicvideo shot in Derry Bowling Alley - in just one hour!

Lavengro are made up of twins Dave and James Healey, Jordan Edgar and Gareth Borrow and they have been signed by Wasserman record label, the same label as Take That and Billie Eilish. They are making waves recently with their highly energetic live shows and string of catchy singles.

‘Where do we go from here’ is the Indie-pop band’s newest single which they say is about ‘the guilty and perplexing feelings of being with someone who loves you more than you love them, and the difficult process of dissolving the partnership’

Dave Healey, the bands lead guitarist said: “Myself and my brother James grew up playing music. Since we were no age, it’s something that’s been instilled in us. We were friendly with Gareth and we decided we should give music a go. We were in a few bands when we were younger but they never seemed to work out.

“When we were about 18, Gareth was down in Dublin doing a programme with Louis Walsh called ‘Hometown’. When he came back home, we all sat down and thought ‘why don’t we start a band again?’ So, that’s what happened. We started the band and gave it a go and it went really well. We had a song back in 2017 called ‘Think’ that we thought sounded good. We got it recorded and released it, not thinking much about it but it entered the top 100 in Ireland. That kick started our career and gave us the boost that we needed. After that, we released another song called ‘Live for the Weekend’, which was played on This Morning on ITV and that got us signed with a company called Paradigm, who have now been bought over by Wasserman. You’ll find all the biggest global acts on Wasserman so it’s a good accolade to be on. That’s where it all began.

“When we got signed, we went to meet the label in London and the first question they asked us was how our Tik Tok was. We realised then that we needed to start working on it. You would see artists on Tik Tok that no one has ever heard of before but they get known from posting there. Sam Rider, for example, just started posting videos of him singing and now he’s selling millions. Tik Tok is definitely a massive aspect. Back in the day, the record labels and the radio stations picked what songs did well but now it’s everyday people on Tik Tok listening to what they want to. If you’re big on Tik Tok, you’ll get signed regardless of your talent.

“We stayed in London after being signed but, when Lockdown started, we all flew back to Derry and we were a bit lost. We decided to just sit down and start writing. We knew Jordan so we asked him to join the band and he blew us away with his talent during practice. The four of us together is who Lavengro was always supposed to be. We’re all the best of friends and we have a bicker and a laugh and it’s how it’s always been. Usually, when people are in bands. They have their own group of friends and the band is work but, for us, we’re the best of friends so it’s really good in that aspect.

“The single is out on Friday so if everybody could pre-save it before then and stream it on Spotify or Apple Music, that really helps us out. The music video will be on Youtube too, which was shot in an hour in the Bowling Alley. That was pretty stressful but so much fun. The Bowling Alley was open, although it was near closing time so it was quiet enough. There was people bowling when we were filming the part in the bowling lanes, which was a bit awkward at first but we had to just get on with it and get it done.

Derry band Lavengro, whose music video will be released on Friday. Picture by Nathan Edgar.

“We have put out some adverts and uploaded a few teasers for this single on our social media platforms so we’re creating some hype. The reception we’re getting form it has been brilliant so far.

“We’ll be putting out a lot of Tik Tok content on Friday too as well as posts on our other social media channels. If people like what they hear and want to see us live, we’ll be doing a gig with Modern Love in Sandino’s on November 13, which will be our next Derry show.”

The band can be found on all social media platforms by searching ‘Lavengro’ and the single and music video can be found by searching ‘Where do we go from here’.

