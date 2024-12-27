Letter: Generosity of Derry people has saved thousands of lives says Trócaire’s Peter Heaney

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dear Sir, This past year has been one in which millions of people have had their lives devastated by conflict and the effects of climate change – two of the main drivers of poverty and hunger in the world today.

Conflict in places like Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine and Sudan has resulted in death and destruction. Children have been the most vulnerable and disproportionally affected.

In Gaza over 13,000 children have lost their lives since October last year. More than 400,000 children were forced from their homes in Lebanon due to the recent fighting. Over 13 million children in Sudan are in need of urgent humanitarian aid because of the ongoing conflict.

Destroyed homes, lost parents, trauma that will take generations to recover from – all things that no child should have to endure. Children caught up in conflict are the focus of our Christmas appeal.

The effects of climate change have also continued to have a disastrous impact on millions across the Global South. In the countries where Trócaire works, farming families are continuing to see their livelihoods wiped out because of droughts, floods and pestilence caused by climate change.

Trócaire will continue to fight against climate injustice and provide support to those who have done least to contribute to the climate catastrophe but who suffer most from its effects.

We must also acknowledge the positive impact that has been achieved this year by the resilient and courageous communities and local partner agencies that Trócaire works with.

Together, we have achieved much, including emergency food aid and healthcare in camps in Sudan; counselling supports to traumatised children in Gaza; and innovations in farming techniques in Zimbabwe to help families become self-sufficient, a project supported by the UK government through the UK Aid Match initiative.

All of this was possible because of the generosity of the people of Co. Derry. Together we have saved countless lives. Our supporters continue to enable Trócaire’s work for global justice and long-term, sustainable and positive change.

This is done despite many here at home facing their own challenges and adversity. We are hugely grateful for this unwavering support and hope we can continue to work together for a just world in 2025.

Peter Heaney

Head of Region NI

Trócaire

Belfast