Letter to the Editor: 'If there ever was an opportunity to call for a united Ireland, surely to God it is now'
I mean Minister for Justice Helen McEntee stating publicly that 80 per cent of migrants are making their way to Dublin via the six counties is concrete evidence that there is need for a sea border around the island of Ireland.
Even those with a small ‘u’ unionist outlook would be on board with this protective outlook for the times ahead. The DUP as lead party in the unionist camp cannot be blind to how Rishi Sunak is delighted with how his Rwanda strategy is working at this early juncture in the plan?
They will have to erect signposts in different languages at all British ports with sailings to this country, be that to Belfast or Rosslare to cater for the flow of migrants seeking sanctuary here rather than be deported to Rwanda. Taxies will make a nice living ferrying refugees straight from landing on rubber dinghy’s at Dover straight to ferries at Portsmouth, Fishguard, Liverpool Cairnryan, for packaging onto to Belfast port or Larne. Those quibbling about the cost of a united Ireland, would actually make a huge saving if they were able to do their sums correctly taking into account the savings on having a controlled coastal border around the island of Ireland.
Go-wan Simon... say the time is right for a referendum on a united Ireland.
James Woods,
Gort an Choirce,
Dún naGall.
