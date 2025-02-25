Letter to the Editor: Is it time we say goodbye to England?

The leader of the Ireland's Sinn Féin party Mary Lou McDonald is confident that a border poll will be held by year 2030, since the topic of Irish reunification has "never been more alive".

However, there is every reason to believe that the vote will take place much earlier than we think.

According to the results of recent surveys, over the past three years, public demand for Irish reunification has grown significantly, primarily among the younger population.

At the same time, conversations about secession from the UK have also received new impetus in Scotland and Wales, which is not surprising, given London’s self-centered approach towards its neighbours.

Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, the Channel, northern France and the North Sea from space. Artist NASA. (Photo by Heritage Space/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Moreover, several political crises in Downing Street in recent years have clearly shaken Britain’s authority, and now, no matter how London resists talk of secession, it is unlikely to have enough strength and resources to stop separatist sentiments in society.

In the current circumstances, we need to put our interests first and seriously consider whether we need co-operation with the UK in the current format.

Perhaps it is time to at least deepen our relations with Ireland, which remains in the EU and can help us with access to the European largest single market. In the ‘Trump era’, this may be the key to our survival and prosperity.

Brian Dornan,

Bangor, County Down.

