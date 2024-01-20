Letters to Heaven: Public views sought on poignant white cemetery postboxes in Derry & Strabane
and live on Freeview channel 276
Letters to Heaven is an initiative to place letterboxes in four of the largest local cemeteries, allowing visitors to send letters to loved ones they have lost.Three letterboxes have now been installed at City Cemetery and Ballyoan in Derry and at Strabane cemetery with a fourth planned for Castlederg Cemetery.
Letters to Heaven was brought to the attention of the Council by former Mayor, Graham Warke who was contacted by a local woman who recently lost a family member, leaving behind a young son. The woman felt the young boy would benefit if he thought he could write a letter to his father. They were inspired by a similar scheme which was initially rolled out in Nottinghamshire and then other areas across including Antrim and Newtownabbey Council.Councillor Ruairí McHugh, Chair of the Environment and Regeneration Committee, said: “We are keen to hear from as many residents across the city and district, in particular the Castlederg Cemetery visitors, about the proposed installation of the Letters to Heaven letterbox.
"We understand there will be mixed reviews surrounding the topic and we are interested in hearing all those opinions. We understand that each person experiences grief differently and strategies which work for one person may be different to those that work for someone else.
"There is a body of evidence which suggests that one way which may bring comfort through the grief, is the act of writing down feelings or sharing thoughts on paper, whether that is on the day of an important anniversary or any day of the year. As a Council we would like to bring as much comfort as we can to our cemetery visitors and we feel the Letters to Heaven initiative is a thoughtful and touching way to do that.”
The facility is for bereaved people, particularly children, but also adults so they can send messages to their deceased loved ones, as evidence shows this profoundly cathartic experience may greatly benefit their emotional and psychological wellbeing.The consultation will run for four weeks until Friday February 16. To take part please visit https://bit.ly/3tW99BP