Lifford's Junior Eurovision star Jessica heads to France for grand final
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jessica, who is 10 years old, is the youngest Irish representative to date.
Jessica is from Lifford in Co. Donegal and is no stranger to winning competitions as she won her first Feis competition at only three years of age and is really excited to make her country proud in Nice next Sunday.
The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will broadcast live on TG4 on November 26 at 3pm.
Jessica will be singing a song called ‘Aisling’ written by Niall Mooney and his team. The music video is also proving to be very popular online. You can watch Jessica perform her song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnFw5VZdDjY
On Sunday morning, Jessica was very excited as she left Dublin airport bound for Nice to begin a week of rehearsals and international press interviews ahead of her performance at Junior Eurovision on Sunday next.