Lifford's Junior Eurovision star Jessica heads to France for grand final

Ireland’s Junior Eurovision’s representative Jessica McKean was excited to jet off to Nice over the weekend for the grand final on November 26.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jessica, who is 10 years old, is the youngest Irish representative to date.

Jessica is from Lifford in Co. Donegal and is no stranger to winning competitions as she won her first Feis competition at only three years of age and is really excited to make her country proud in Nice next Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will broadcast live on TG4 on November 26 at 3pm.

Ireland's Junior Eurovision representative Jessica McKean is excited to be heading to Nice for the grand final and is pictured at Dublin Airport on Sunday. Photographer: 1IMAGE/Bryan Brophy

Jessica will be singing a song called ‘Aisling’ written by Niall Mooney and his team. The music video is also proving to be very popular online. You can watch Jessica perform her song here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnFw5VZdDjY

On Sunday morning, Jessica was very excited as she left Dublin airport bound for Nice to begin a week of rehearsals and international press interviews ahead of her performance at Junior Eurovision on Sunday next.

This year marks a special year of Junior Eurovision, it is the 21st anniversary of the first show and sees 16 countries compete.

With over 33 million viewers across Europe the show is something spectacular to be a part of.