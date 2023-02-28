Lily, who never married, credits her long life to the fact that she’s an ‘unclaimed treasure’. One of nine children, she grew up in in the Glen and lived independently in the same house until October last year. In her younger years, Lily worked in shirt factories for all her working life, except when she was in the Wrens during the Second World War. She also cleaned people’s homes and was an avid knitter, although it’s at parties where Lily is really in her element. Her family and friends describe Lily as ‘feisty’ and say she hasn’t given up hope of finding a husband yet!