Lily Canning celebrates 100th birthday in Derry
Derry woman Elizabeth ‘Lily’ Canning celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, February 28 surrounded by friends and family in Longfield Care Home.
Lily, who never married, credits her long life to the fact that she’s an ‘unclaimed treasure’. One of nine children, she grew up in in the Glen and lived independently in the same house until October last year. In her younger years, Lily worked in shirt factories for all her working life, except when she was in the Wrens during the Second World War. She also cleaned people’s homes and was an avid knitter, although it’s at parties where Lily is really in her element. Her family and friends describe Lily as ‘feisty’ and say she hasn’t given up hope of finding a husband yet!
Lily loves opera and, although she wasn’t able to perform a song for her party guests, she says she will try to learn a song for her next birthday. Lily’s niece Katherine Davis told the ‘Journal’ that Lily had been waiting, somewhat impatiently, over the past few years to get a card from the Queen for turning 100 and she seemed delighted when Ian Crowe, MBE Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Londonderry, handed her a card from the King and Queen Consort Camilla. ‘I can’t believe it’ she said, before reading the card aloud to the party goers, while wearing a tiara and a sash reading ‘Lily 100 Years Young’.
Lily dedicated her card from the king to all her ‘best, best friends’, saying, ‘I’ll never forget you.’