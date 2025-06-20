Lindsay McIntosh and Dr. Daniel Cetrà to launch Holywell Trust ‘Forward Thinking’ constitutional engagements project in Derry

The Holywell Trust has announced a new ‘Forward Thinking’ project to explore constitutional questions and issues from a wide range of perspectives.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will consider the North in the global context, and will examine other countries and jurisdictions also facing constitutional challenges.

Participants with diverse views and identities are being invited to take part in a series of seminars and workshops and contribute to the discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recruitment exercise will be carried out by Holywell Trust over the next number of months to select participants to join study visits to locations such as Scotland, Catalonia, and the Basque Region, to gain a greater understanding of constitutional debates in those regions.

Dr. Daniel Cetrà

Holywell Trust will officially launch the ‘Forward Thinking’ project at the Holywell offices in Bishop Street on June 26, 2pm. Speaking at the launch will be Dr Daniel Cetrà and Lindsay McIntosh.

Dr Daniel Cetrà is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Barcelona, with his research focusing on the comparative study of nationalism, constitutional debates, and secessionism, with a particular emphasis on Spain, the UK, and Belgium.

Lindsay McIntosh is the Head of News at the Sunday Times and was formerly the Scottish Political Editor of the Times, where she ran the coverage of Scotland’s independence referendum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard Deane, Director of Holywell Trust, said: “We are excited to build on previous conversations we have facilitated at Holywell around this important issue.

Lindsay McIntosh

"In particular we would invite those from the Protestant, Unionist and/ or Loyalist (PUL) community and perspectives, BAME communities, and also those who live in the border areas, to come to the launch and hear more about the project.

"This is an opportunity to expand the important constitutional debate through challenging, thought-provoking dialogue and exploration, and get into the nitty-gritty of the issues important to all of our citizens.”

Sara Duddy, Holywell Trust Programme Manager, said: “‘Forward Thinking’ will explore the constitutional question here as well as drawing on international experiences of constitutional change and debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an interesting time in the evolving conversation around the border, and participants will also be able to take a number of residential study visits which will explore political/ identity conflict and historical divisions in other jurisdictions.”