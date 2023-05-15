Lisa McGee pays tribute to Derry's 'unbreakable spirit' as 'Derry Girls' wins BAFTAs

The Channel 4 show was one of four lauded comedies in the acclaimed category, which also included ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’ and ‘Big Boys.’

Lisa was joined by cast and crew of the show on stage, where she thanked her fellow nominees, who ‘have kept the standard of comedy high this past year – it’s an honour to be in your company’.

She also thanked BAFTA, the ‘amazing cast’ and ‘incredibly talented crew’ of the show, executives, its producer, director, editors, NI Screen, Hattrick Productions and Channel 4.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Jamie Lee O’Donnell, Kathy Kiera Clarke and Art Campion, Lisa McGee with the award for Scripted Comedy Award for 'Derry Girls' and Siobhan McSweeney with her award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme Award for "Derry Girls" during the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The Derry woman also paid tribute to ‘our first home, Derry, with its unbreakable spirit and hilarious characters’.

"What a muse you have been. When we started making Derry Girls, we’d tell people we were making a comedy about teenagers navigating the Troubles and the standard response was: ‘That’s not funny. ‘It didn’t have runaway hit written all over it, but what we found is, in the specific there is always the universal, always the ordinary and extraordinary and if you really look hard enough, there’s always light in the dark. What an amazing end to our Derry Girls journey. It’s been a privilege making this show and thank you for watching.”

