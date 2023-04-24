The award ceremony took place on Sunday, April 23 and Lisa won in the highly-contested category ‘Writer, Comedy’ for ‘Derry Girls.’

Joining her in the category shortlist were Jack Rooke for Big Boys; Nancy Harris for The Dry and Sharon Horgan, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Helen Serafinowicz and Holly Walsh for Motherland.

Writing on Twitter, Lisa posted a picture of the BAFTA award and added: ‘Till the next time London. Keep writing kids.’

Creator and writer Lisa McGee at the world premiere screening of Derry Girls season 3 in the Omniplex Cinema on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2214GS – 019

Along with the BAFTA Television Craft Award, Derry Girls and its stars are also nominated in a number of categories in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards, which will take place on May 14.

The Derry Girls finale – the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace – has been nominated for the BAFTA Television Awards P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, which will be decided by public vote.

