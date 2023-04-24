'Derry Girls' writer and creator Lisa McGee wins BAFTA Television Craft award
Derry woman and ‘Derry Girls’ writer and creator Lisa McGee has won a BAFTA Television Craft award.
The award ceremony took place on Sunday, April 23 and Lisa won in the highly-contested category ‘Writer, Comedy’ for ‘Derry Girls.’
Joining her in the category shortlist were Jack Rooke for Big Boys; Nancy Harris for The Dry and Sharon Horgan, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, Helen Serafinowicz and Holly Walsh for Motherland.
Writing on Twitter, Lisa posted a picture of the BAFTA award and added: ‘Till the next time London. Keep writing kids.’
Along with the BAFTA Television Craft Award, Derry Girls and its stars are also nominated in a number of categories in the forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards, which will take place on May 14.
The Derry Girls finale – the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace – has been nominated for the BAFTA Television Awards P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, which will be decided by public vote.
The show is also is also nominated for ‘Scripted Comedy’ and Siobhán McSweeney, who played Sister Michael, is nominated for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme.