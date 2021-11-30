Louis Walsh audition for Derry’s Ebonie

Ebonie McGregor (16) was chosen to perform in front of the former X Factor judge after impressing with an online audition.

The Foyle College student, who had never sung on stage before, was one of thousands who sent an online audition to the Westlife manager, who viewed each one.

Only 125 women were invited to sing in front of Louis at Vicar Street Theatre in Dublin on November 20 and Ebonie was one of them. She is now waiting to see if she will be chosen for Louis’ next big music project.

Speaking to the Journal, Ebonie told how she loves singing and thought the audition would be a good opportunity and help boost her confidence for the future.

While she attends St Columb’s School of Music for singing and guitar lessons, she has never performed professionally, so her first time on stage was a real baptism of fire.

“There wasn’t supposed to be anyone else watching, but it was so cold outside that everyone came inside and were watching. But I enjoyed it.”

Ebonie said Louis is sending each of the auditions to others in the music industry in London and she is waiting to hear if she will be called back for the next step.