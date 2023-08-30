Lovely update from Charlie and Molly Campbell after 2003 photograph of couple features in ‘Journal’

Curious about what all these people were up to now we asked any readers with information to get in touch.

Correspondence has since been gratefully received from Molly and Charlie’s daughter Frances Doherty née Campbell to inform us that the photograph featured in our edition of Tuesday, August 15, was of her parents who are now both in their 90s and still going strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Says Frances: “I'm happy to report my mum and dad celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on my mum's 90th birthday. My father dispatched me to Cooley’s for two new wedding rings and they renewed their vows.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie and Molly Campbell celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Molly's 90th birthday earlier this year.

“Father Paddy Doherty renewed their vows on their 60th anniversary and also their 70th. They had eight of a family, four boys and four girls and dad will be 94 in December.

“They are both as well as they can be. Dad has nursed mum devotedly over the last seven years of her Parkinson’s journey. Dad has also been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s but both are fully compos mentis and have their family and most devoted carers supporting them.”

Charlie, as many readers will know, was born in Anne Street on December 11, 1929, while Molly was born around the corner on the Lecky Road on May 22, 1933, and is ‘one of the last remaining residents along with her sister Rosie of the Free Derry gable wall’, Frances tells us.

Father Paddy Doherty placing a wedding ring Charlie got his daughter Frances to retrieve from Cooley's on Molly's finger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie got up to many adventures over the years and still has a rich seam of yarns as a result.

“My father has quite a story. He saved two fishermen out on a boat in Inch during a storm in 1969 at the risk of his own life. He also brought the cannons of La Trinidad Valencera when it was landed at Malin head.

"He also lifted the WW2 plane that crashed in Enagh Lough. He has such a wealth of stories of his growing up and we are still enjoying them.”