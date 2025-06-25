‘Loyalist area, loyalist flags’ graffitied in mixed Derry area after paramilitary flags removed

The message ‘Loyalist area, loyalist flags’ has been graffitied in the mixed Ivy Mead area of Derry after Loyalist paramilitary flags were removed from the estate.

Speaking after the removal of the flags, DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said: “I believe that there is still one up, but thankfully the rest have been taken down. That can only be applauded.”

Ald. McMorris commented on the graffiti, stating: “Nobody wants this. It's not right to be territorial; it's mindless people who have no education about this.

“To put up offensive flags is in no way acceptable, it doesn’t celebrate anyone's culture or identity.”

The DUP councillor directly addressed those who had erected the flags, stating: “There is no room for this in our community. We want to celebrate our culture in a peaceful and respectful way. There are places where flags can be hung at certain times of the year; we don't have to put them in areas that are mixed and shared. We have to be respectful to everybody.

“The type of flags these people are flying are not representative of our communities; they are put up there for intimidation reasons or tribal marking.”

Earlier this week, SDLP MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood, responded to reports of flags being erected in the area. He said: "We’ve had a lot of concerned residents contact us this morning about new paramilitary flags going up in mixed parts of the city. It’s not acceptable; people shouldn’t feel intimidated in their own homes or anywhere in Derry."

SLDP MLA Mark Durkan said on Tuesday: “These flags are not cultural symbols but rather designed to intimidate and sow division in this mixed and diverse area. I've heard from so many of you over the years, from a range of political and cultural backgrounds who are frustrated that this is allowed to happen, year after year. I share those frustrations.

'Flags Stay' graffitied in Ivy Mead area.

“The issue has been raised at this morning’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership meeting. And I’ve also contacted relevant agencies, other elected reps and those within the community to see these flags removed.

“The reality is this has been allowed to happen right across the North because the Executive has failed to bring forward legislation to tackle this issue.”

"The SDLP will continue to fight for those changes at Stormont and Claire Hanna has been pushing for new powers in the Crime and Policing Bill at Westminster to help PSNI remove illegal flags from public spaces. There is no place for fear and intimidation in our shared homeplace.”

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy meanwhile also called for the removal of several flags erected in a mixed area of Derry.

The Foyle MLA said: “I am concerned by reports from residents that a number of flags have been placed in a mixed area of Derry.

"Flags should never be used to intimidate communities or mark out territory.

"I am calling for their removal so that communities can live together peacefully, side by side and free from division," the Foyle MLA said.