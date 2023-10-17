Magee Medical School student to take on Dublin Marathon for Foyle Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On October 29, keen runner Séamus Mac Floinn, who is originally from Dublin but now resides in Derry, will be returning to his hometown to take on Ireland’s largest marathon, his 10th marathon to date, along with over 20,000 runners from over 60 countries.

Séamus, who works as an Auxiliary Nurse at Altnagelvin Hospital, has just completed a Palliative Care Placement at Foyle Hospice, witnessing first-hand where his donations will be going from his upcoming fundraiser and how these vital funds continue to keep the Hospice running on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the first time the kind-hearted student will be raising funds for Foyle Hospice.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Séamus pictured during his Palliative Care Placement at Foyle Hospice.

Last September, Séamus and 14 other students from Magee Medical School took on the Belfast Half Marathon, raising £6k in aid of Foyle Hospice.

Magee Medical School also kindly donated towards the student’s fundraising efforts.

Séamus, who is a member of City of Derry Spartans, went on to highlight the importance of exercise, particularly while being a student and preparing for exams.

He said: “Since I started the course, myself and my classmates, about 12 of us, go out running every Monday.

“It really helps me to de-stress and get rid of any negative energy, especially coming up to exam time.

“For me, running is a great release and it helps me to sleep better too.

“If you’ve had a bad day, you can balance that out by having a great run and vice versa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third Year Student Séamus spoke ahead of the Dublin marathon which he will be taking part in alongside his cousin Niall.

He said: “I am really looking forward to competing in the marathon this year in aid of Foyle Hospice who do so much for the community.

“During my placement, I was given the opportunity to meet and have a chat with patients and their families. I accompanied the Community Specialist Palliative Care Nurses on their visits to patients who receive symptom relief in the comfort of their own homes.

“I was also given a tour of the Day Therapy where patients can benefit from a range of amazing services and are given the dignity of a routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was fantastic to see how the donations are being used and learn all about the vital services which Foyle Hospice offers.”

Will you take on the challenge like Séamus and help your local hospice?