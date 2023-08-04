Magilligan’s Shannon Conn to represent Ireland at World Sheepdog Trials

Shannon Conn from Magilligan will compete in the trials at the Gill Hall Estate, Dromore, County Down, between September 13 and 16.

John McCullough, Chairman of the World Trial Committee said: “We’re delighted to have Shannon representing Ireland at this year’s trials. Shannon’s extensive experience and dedication will be a great source of inspiration and encouragement to other competitors and we’re looking forward to seeing them put on the great performance we know they’re more than capable of producing."

This is the first time the world trials have been held in the North.

Shannon Conn with her sheepdog Harry

The global event has been organised by the International Sheepdog Society and is expected to welcome over 30,000 spectators alongside 240 sheepdogs and their handlers from all over the world, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada and Finland.

Shannon will join her fellow competitors all vying to be named as ‘top dog’ with a World Champion announced at the end of the four-day event, which is sponsored by Randox Health, ABP Food Group and Gilbertson & Page Ltd.

John adds: "The arrival of the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland is a momentous occasion. We are truly honoured to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of sheepdogs and their handlers on the global stage.

"With competitors hailing from diverse countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Finland, this event truly exemplifies the universal appeal of sheepdog trials.

“We’ll have some of the world’s best sheepdogs and their handlers descending into Ireland in September and it is sure to be a spectacle not to be missed!”

Isabel Branch, CEO of the International Sheepdog Society, comments: “"We are thrilled to announce that the World Sheep Dog Trials are making history in Northern Ireland, as we proudly host this prestigious event for the very first time.

"The World Sheepdog Trials are very much the Olympics of the sheepdog world, so we are expecting extremely tough competition in each of the classes.