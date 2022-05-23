Marie Curie Tea Party returns to local Derry SPAR store

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes hot off the heels of SPAR fundraising over £160,000 at its 60th birthday celebrations earlier in the year, with £80,000 going towards the charity which provides end of life care in communities across Northern Ireland.

This year’s SPAR NI Blooming Great Tea Party is kindly sponsored by Punjana, enabling stores to make their fundraising events as big as ever.

There’s something for everyone at Curry’s SPAR in Culmore. On May 28, shoppers can pick up a cuppa and some freshly baked treats, and take part in exciting competitions with the opportunity to win great prizes for all the family, including cinema tickets. There will also be a visit from some of the Paw Patrol gang to keep the kids entertained, all in the hope to drive vital donations for Marie Curie on the day.

ronagh Luke from Henderson Group and Conor O'Kane from Marie Curie, marking the return of the Blooming Great Tea Party this May

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group added; “We are excited to see the return of the Blooming Great Tea Party initiative for Marie Curie and especially delighted to be able to make the fundraising bigger and better this year, post Covid-19.

Bronagh continued; “At Curry’s SPAR in Culmore, Derry, shoppers can enjoy coffee and buns, with the opportunity to win a prize by guessing the number of sweets in a jar. Some friendly faces will also be in store to give out goodies to kids that stop by. We’re delighted our Derry store has embraced this fantastic initiative by creating a day for the whole family to enjoy.”

Conor O’Kane, Senior Partnership Manager at Marie Curie added; “It’s fantastic to have the Blooming Great Tea Party back in Northern Ireland and made so prominent by the investment from our SPAR NI partners.

“It is the perfect way to kick off Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Summer of fundraising over the next few months, which is all about having fun in the sunshine and raising more for the important community work the organisation delivers. A £20 donation will support an hour of nursing care, while £180 enables someone with a terminal illness to attend the day therapy unit at Marie Curie hospice.”