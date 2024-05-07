Martin McGuinness education and employment bursary returns for third year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Confirming details of the scheme’s third year, a spokesperson for the Foundation said: “The bursary scheme, a testament to Martin's unwavering passion, embodies his vision of inclusivity and opportunity for all.

“The Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to uphold Martin’s enduring legacy by continuing this important initiative which reflects his commitment to creating a better society for everyone and we look forward to the next cohort of bursary recipients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Over the last two years the bursary has made a huge difference to the successful applicants in terms of their studies and employment.

Martin McGuinness at Free Derry Corner. (1004MMmcguinness)

“Preference will again be given to applicants who face the greatest obstacles when seeking to access third level education and to those studying or working in the fields of peace building and the promotion of human rights.

“The application form can be accessed via the Foundation website at martinmcguinnesspeacefoundation.org/news/ or via email at [email protected] and must be submitted no later than 12 noon on June 14.”

Applications for the bursary scheme will be open to anyone resident in Ireland and eligibility criteria will be based on: those most socially and economically disadvantaged; those with intellectual difficulties; those with a disability; those with a caring responsibility; a lone parent; a traveller; or refugee student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin McGuinness passed away in March 2017 just a few short months since his retirement from frontline politics. He was 66 years old.

The late Martin McGuinness.

Speaking at the time, then Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams TD said: “Throughout his life Martin showed great determination, dignity and humility and it was no different during his short illness.

“He was a passionate republican who worked tirelessly for peace and reconciliation and for the re-unification of his country.

“But above all he loved his family and the people of Derry and he was immensely proud of both."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad