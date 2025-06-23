Maureen bows out after 23 years teaching at St. Brigid’s Primary School

There were tears of sadness at a special assembly in St. Brigid’s Primary School to mark the retirement of a much loved and long-serving teacher Mrs. Maureen Maher.

A packed-hall of pupils, teachers and ancillary staff heard many tributes to Mrs. Maher with P4 teacher Mrs. Tina Ruddy summing up the feelings of all, saying: “Maureen will be a big loss to St. Brigid’s and will be sadly missed by everyone associated with the school.”

Maureen has taught for 23 years at the Carnhill primary school and was described by Mrs. Ruddy as ‘a cornerstone of the St. Brigid’s school community’.

Another teacher, Lynsey Thompson said: “Maureen will be remembered for her warmth, wisdom and unwavering care for every child that went through her doors.”

Mrs. Maureen Maher pictured on Thursday last on the occasion of her retirement after 23 years service at St. Brigid's Primary School. Included from left are Mrs Cora McDermott, Mr. Paul O Doherty Acting Principal, Mrs Maureen Maher, Mr. Mark Doherty, Ms. Lynsey Thompson and Mrs. Tina Ruddy. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography).

Acting Principal, Mr. Paul O’Doherty described Mrs. Maher as a truly caring teacher.

"Maureen cared about each and every child not only in her class but throughout the school and her impact on St. Brigid’s will be felt for many, many years to come. She is a passionate educator who always goes the extra mile to support the pupils’ learning and well-being.

"As I looked out over this assembly today, everyone on the floor would speak of her kindness, patience and, most of all, the positive atmosphere she brought to her classroom and the school in general,” he said.

Mrs. Maher received presentations from staff and pupils, and was treated to staff singing ‘Leaving On A Jet Plane’ and the school choir singing a number of farewell songs.

For the closing melody, all in attendance joined in ‘An Irish Blessing’ and there was not a dry eye in the house!