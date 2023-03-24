Mayor congratulates local restaurants as Derry cleans up at Irish Restaurants Awards

Councillor Sandra Duffy sent a huge congratulations to the many local businesses who won an award at the ceremony on Tuesday 21st March.

“I’d like to say a massive well done to all the local businesses who were involved in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards, including our amazing LegenDerry Food Network members who once again, put Derry on the map at the recent awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Derry has some of the best eateries in the island, in my opinion, and it is great to see them flourish and get the recognition they so deserve. Anyone who visits Derry always comments on our local produce and the amount of delicious and diverse places to eat we have here in our city and district. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch or dinner you’re looking for, you’re sure to find somewhere that will tickle your tastebuds in Derry and you will not go home hungry.

Derry bars and restaurants celebrated success at the Ulster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2023.

“Congratulations to everyone on these recent awards. Your commitment to using local, seasonal food and passion for what you do is a real inspiration to other businesses, and I wish you all the best of luck for the overall awards later in the year.”

The Pickled Duck picked up the award for Best Café while the Bishop’s Gate Hotel won the Best Hotel and Guest House for the Gown Restaurant. The Sooty Olive won the Best Emerging Irish Cuisine award, Mekong won Best World Cuisine and the Best Gastro Pub award went to the Walled City Brewery. Awards also went to Bron for Innovator of the Year and Coupe by Dirty Souls for Best Newcomer as well as El Tapas Gra for Best Casual Dining. Pyke N’ Pommes also recognised as a Local Food Hero. Ian Orr from Browns Bonds Hill picked up the gong for Best Chef while Artis by Phelim O’Hagan won the Best Wine Experience. The Shipquay Hotel also won an award for Best Customer Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, which took place in the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan, welcomed almost 800 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff who celebrated their hard work and achievements.

Margaret Edwards, Council’s Tourism Manager, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many of our fine restaurants in Derry do so well at the Ulster Regional Finals. It’s particularly wonderful to welcome this great news following the success of our Love LegenDerry Month in February. We had a brilliant month showcasing our Legenderry Network members and their unique and inspiring offerings, it’s encouraging to see them receive the recognition they so deserve.”

Emily McCorkell, Chair of the LegenDerry Food Network, added: “Derry and the wider district has already secured itself as a ‘go to spot’ for food and drink and this is only getting stronger and stronger with the more awards we bring home. The LegenDerry Food Network continues to work really hard at promoting Derry as a Food Destination and they deserve every bit of appreciation and praise they receive.”

The LegenDerry Food Brand and Network was set up by Council and the private sector in February 2019 to bring forward ambitious plans to build on the North West's unique food offering as part of the wider food and drink strategy for the Council area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad