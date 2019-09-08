McGuinness film to air on TG4 this autumn

A new television documentary chronicling the life of Martin McGuinness is to be screened this autumn.

‘Martin McGuinness – I Fought, I made Peace, I made Politics’ is to be broadcast by TG4.

The new film claims to give an insight into the life and times of the veteran republican, who died in 2017.

Among those featured in the programme are George Mitchell, the former US Senator who helped broker the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

The promotional information for the documentary states that it assesses the life and legacy of Martin McGuinness who it hails as a “major historical figure in the relationship between Ireland and Britain”.

The former NI deputy First Minister was, say the programme makers, “a global figure on the international landscape of conflict resolution as he journeyed from IRA man to peacemaker.”

George Mitchell tells the documentary that Mr McGuinness “had a way about him - always with twinkling eyes and a wry smile on his face.”

He adds: “He did alot for his people and he did it with a high level of intelligence, focus and commitment.”

The documentary is one of the highlights of TG4’s new autumn schedule.

The TV channel says its new season of programmes features an array of “compelling and moving stories that reflect Irish life”.

Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy First Minister in January 2017 in protest against the handling of a botched energy scheme.

Shortly afterwards, he announced he would not be standing for re-election to the Northern Ireland Assembly due to ill health. He passed away in March 2017 after battling Amyloidosis, a condition that attacks the vital organs. He was aged 66.

A broadcast date has yet to be confirmed for the new programme.