Molly Malone's Bar and Restaurant in Derry to close food service

Molly Malone's Bar & Restaurant on the Northland Road has announced the closure of its restaurant.

In a statement posted on social media, the popular establishment said that, due to ‘multiple factors, it has become unsustainable for the restaurant to continue operations in the current climate.’

They confirmed that Molly’s Offy and Bar will remain open.

The statement posted on Monday, January 6 said: “It is with great sadness and regret that we announce today marked the final food service at Molly Malone's Restaurant. Unfortunately, due to multiple factors, it has become unsustainable for the restaurant to continue operations in the current climate.

Molly Malone's Bar and Restaurant. Photo: Google Earth.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff and loyal customers for their support over the years. We truly wish things could have turned out differently.

“We will reach out to those who currently have a function reserved in due course to discuss options regarding their booking.

“Please note that Molly’s Offy and Bar will continue to operate as usual, and we look forward to welcoming you there. Thank you again for your continued support and understanding.”

In a further post on Tuesday, addressing queries regarding gift vouchers, they added: “

We do apologise for the lack of notice,

But in some circumstances this cannot be helped. Vouchers can still be redeemed in Molly Malones Bar or Off Licence.”

The news of the restaurant closure comes just days after The Bentley Group confirmed they will be leaving the Link 48 site at the Foyle Golf Club citing ‘staffing issues’ as the primary reason.

The proprietors of the pub chain said they were ‘extremely saddened’ to announce their departure from the Pitchers site between Culmore and Ballyarnett.

“We will no longer provide food as of Monday, January 13 but will continue to provide limited bar services to the Foyle golf club members and we are still able to accommodate our function bookings in the short term. We will contact all future bookings over the course of this week.