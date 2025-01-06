Bentley Group ‘saddened’ to be leaving Link 48 at Foyle Golf Club
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The proprietors of the pub chain said they were ‘extremely saddened’ to announce their departure from the Pitchers site between Culmore and Ballyarnett.
“We will no longer provide food as of Monday, January 13 but will continue to provide limited bar services to the Foyle golf club members and we are still able to accommodate our function bookings in the short term. We will contact all future bookings over the course of this week.
“A major factor in this decision has been staffing issues. Anyone in hospitality knows the difficulty in finding and retaining top quality staff. We have had to put priority on ensuring that our other sites were adequately staffed,” the group said in a statement at the weekend.
Significant time and money has been invested in the building, the proprietors stated.
"The site is beautiful, kitted out with some of the best sound and light equipment in the town and we have had some amazing nights there.
“The place has amazing potential. The site is primed for a dynamic hardworking couple/team to take on and we will be happy to meet any potential candidates and give them an insight of how great the potential in this site is,” the group added.
The Gallagher family, who established Foyle Golf Club and Pitchers Wine Bar & Restaurant on former farmland in the 1990s and 2000s, were thanked for their ‘unwavering support during lockdown, the fire, and throughout our time at Link 48’.
"Their generosity and backing have meant the world to us. We'd also like to thank our amazing staff, customers, and the local community for all the memories, support, and good times. Link 48 wouldn't have been the same without you,” they added.
The company is encouraging anyone with an interest in taking on the lease to contact it at [email protected].
The restaurant is located at the Foyle Golf Centre, which opened its doors to the public in 1994. Amelia Earhart famously landed in a pasture on the Gallaghers family’s Springfield farm in 1932.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.