Motorists advised to avoid Glenshane Road in Derry after collision

Motorists are advised of a road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road in Derry, near the River Faughan.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:37 BST
The Glenshane Road in Derry is closed due to a collision.

Diversions are in place at Ardmore Road and Church Brae in the Waterside area of the city. The Police Service of Northern Ireland as people to please avoid the area at this time and to seek an alternative route for your journey where it is possible.

Further updates are to be expected and will be posted in due time.

