M&S Foyleside marks 30 years with four original team members still at the heart of the store

Thirty years ago, Marks & Spencer arrived at the newly launched Foyleside Shopping Centre, marking the brand’s very first location on the North Coast.

Since opening in 1995, the opening sparked enormous excitement among locals, who could now enjoy M&S’s much-loved Foodhall, Fashion, Home and Beauty collections on their doorstep. The nearest store had previously been more than an hour away.

To prepare for the launch newly recruited colleagues took part in an intensive three-month training programme, with teams gaining experience across other Northern Ireland stores and even taking over M&S Ballymena for a full week, before proudly welcoming customers through the doors at Foyleside.

Pictured from left: Angela Lafferty, Christine O'Hagan, Louise McGlinchey and Lesa Taylor.

Three decades on, four original colleagues remain proudly part of the team: Christine O’Hagan Louise McGlinchey, Lesa Taylor, and Angela Lafferty.

Today, Foyleside continues to welcome thousands of customers annually.

Reflecting on her journey, Christine O’Hagan recalls: "I’ll never forget my first day. I had just completed a 426-mile charity cycle and was aching all over, but I didn’t want to say anything on my first day! I started as a temp and was so thankful to be kept on permanently. I absolutely love it here – we even went out to celebrate the four of us being the longest-serving members of the team. Thirty years is a big milestone!"

Louise McGlinchey added: "When the news broke that M&S was coming to the city, the buzz was unbelievable. It felt like everyone was talking about it, and the excitement was contagious. Thousands applied for the jobs, so hearing I was one of the lucky ones was overwhelming. Over the past 30 years, I’ve made so many friends, both colleagues and customers alike."

Lesa Taylor reflected on the milestone: "“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years. The friends I’ve made along the way - colleagues and customers alike -have shaped my heart in so many ways. It has been such a pleasure to meet and work alongside them. Watching the store grow into such an important part of the community has been incredible, and I feel truly proud to have been here since day one.”

For Angela Lafferty, the anniversary feels just as surreal: "Knowing that we are the four original staff members still here is amazing. The past 30 years have gone by so quickly, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. I’ve built lasting friendships with colleagues and customers alike, a it’s been lovely to see generations of families shop with us over the years. This job has given me so many memories, from the buzz of Christmas to celebrating milestones like this, and I wouldn’t change a thing."

Ryan Lemon, Regional Manager for M&S Northern Ireland, praised their commitment: "Bringing M&S to city of Derry was a huge milestone in strengthening our presence across the island. Even more remarkable is celebrating the loyalty of these four incredible colleagues – their dedication over the past 30 years is truly special."