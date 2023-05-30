Multiple signatures added to 'Buncrana for All' statement welcoming new residents to area

Buncrana Main Street.

Following the recent success with their ‘welcome event’ in the Buncrana, a local group, ‘Buncrana for All,’ has been engaging with local public representatives, community groups and businesses to address the recent tensions which they say are ‘created by a very small minority’.

Over 50 signatures have been added to a statement which states: ‘We wish to extend the warmest of Buncrana, Inishowen, Donegal and Irish welcomes to all those who have arrived to Buncrana recently and to let you all know so many people are looking forward to meeting you all.

“Our community is renowned all over the world for our kindness and warm welcome. As a community it is something we take great pride in and it is crucial we uphold those values.

Buncrana.

It adds: “We make friends quickly and soon everyone feels at home. So whether you’re a person seeking safety or someone who has chosen to migrate here, you are most welcome!”

The signatories are as follows: Deputy Thomas Pringle TD; Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn TD; Deputy Joe McHugh TD; Senator Eileen Flynn; MEP Luke Ming Flanagan; Colr. Jack Murray; Colr. Paul Canning; Colr. Martin Farren; Colr. Terry Crossan; Colr. Albert Doherty; Colr. Nicolas Crossan; Colr. Rena Donaghey as well as Buncrana Churches Together: Fr Francis Bradley PP, Parish of Desertegney and Lower Fahan; Rev Canon Judi McGaffin, Parish of Upper and Lower Fahan Safe Haven Christian Community The Hope & Courage Collective, Donegal Intercultural Platform, Irish Network Against Racism, The Exchange Inishowen, Inishowen Together, Insight Inishowen, Tullyarvan Mill, Inishowen Pride, Buncrana Foroige Club, Artlink, The Music Box, Extinction Rebellion Inishowen, Roisin Gallagher Defective Blocks Crisis Campaign and businesses Glamour, Chapter 63, Hegarty’s, Macs, DK Beauty, Bill The Lieu’s, Swan Perk, Ubiquitous Restaurant, The Wardrobe, Porter Computers, Inishowen Vapours, McLaughlin Motor Factors, Gallagher Meats, Handy Hands, Chinese Gardens, Glow, Galbraith Architecture, Westend Barbers,The Excelsior, Sam Chan’s, Roddens, The Cottage, Classic Bar, An Tuath Nua

and The Cruiskeen.

Local organiser Antonia Smith said: “Buncrana has experienced some very serious incidents in the town recently, with one successful arson and another arson attempt coming within a few days of each other. We are working within the community to try to de-escalate tensions before someone is seriously hurt.”

She said there was ‘a small but vocal minority’ which might give the impression that the prevailing view is one of fear, anger and exclusion.

She added that a small minority were using the ‘fact that we need better services, safe and MICA free homes, and decent work, to turn us against each other’.

“From engaging with local people, organisations and businesses, we’ve found that the vast majority of people here are very open and welcoming to everyone to the town.

The number of people in attendance at welcome event we organised on The Shore Front in Buncrana, even though it was organised only a few short days beforehand, is testament to how lovely people in Buncrana are.”

She continued: “People are mainly only concerned because of the misinformed they have been seeing online.

"We will be running more Meet and Greet events in the near future, so that people can get to know each other and hopefully assuage any concerns they may have. In the meantime, The Exchange Inishowen run an Intercultural Café every Thursday from 11am - 1pm which we encourage everyone to call in and get together and have a chat. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet new people.”

Organiser Sinead Stewart added: “We can see right now that communities often feel left in the dark as a result of government policy.

“Our communities are hurting for many reasons - often as a result of systemic under-resourcing like we have here in Donegal, so when there's a significant moment in a community it can serve as a lightning rod for channelling unrest. From there it can quickly become weaponised. We are aiming to ensure Buncrana does not fall into that trap.

“Local engagement on the issue is hugely positive and we are having some very positive, thoughtful, measured conversations with people who were interested in facts, evidence and accurate information.”

The statement continues: “Many of us have family living in other parts of the world or have had to live and work away from our home for a time. People move and migrate all the time and we know how it feels when we are separated from our loved ones.

“Whether we were born in Ireland, or came here seeking safety, we all just want a safe and decent life. That’s why we need to work together for safe homes, we can all afford, and decent jobs so we can care for our families. We need to campaign for health care, sports clubs, better transport services, new school buildings, more youth and leisure facilities and everything else necessary to build a strong, diverse community of equals, where every person is valued and respected.

“Buncrana is a beautiful, caring and resilient community, which has united through many times of challenge and adversity. We know from experience that we are much stronger