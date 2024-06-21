Museum of Free Derry to hold 'In Conversation' event hosted by the Centre For Jewish Nonviolence

The Centre For Jewish Nonviolence have invited the public to attend their 'In Conversation' in Museum of Free Derry on June 25, at 1pm.

Speaking before the event the Centre For Jewish Nonviolence said: "The CJNV's mission is to strengthen and uplift a robust and connected movement of Palestinians, Israelis, and Jews from around the world committed to co-resistance and solidarity against Israeli occupation and apartheid. CJNV works towards it's mission by taking part in on-the-ground and international campaigns that bring these communities together in non-violent action."