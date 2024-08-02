Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My Open Library is now available at Buncrana Community Library, it has been announced.

The My Open Library service offers extended opening hours, providing library access to members from 8am to 10pm., 365 days per year.

The staffed hours, combined with the extended My Open Library hours, allow library members to access the library at times that suit them, particularly for those who may not be able to access the library during regular staffed times.

Senior Executive Librarian Donna Cavanagh explained: " The My Open Library Service has been available in a number of libraries across Ireland for several years and has proved to be a very successful.

"The new service in Buncrana Community Library will give members access to their local library outside normal opening hours. This initiative is a welcome addition to the essential services that Libraries provide to our local communities. The staffed hours remain, but with the introduction of My Open Library, Buncrana Community Library is expanding its reach and becoming even more responsive to the needs of its patrons by facilitating access to the physical library space in a way that suits people's busy lives.”

The provision of the self-service activities allows members to borrow and return items, access the internet, use printing and scanning facilities. The library also offers dedicated study and reading spaces, as well as a community meeting facility.

Members must join separately to access this free service and also attend an in-person induction. If you would like to find out more information and to arrange an induction, please contact Buncrana Community Library at 00353 74 9361941 or email [email protected]