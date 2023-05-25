A total of 38 Translink buses, both single and double-decker, will be taking to the streets of Derry soon, with the full fleet expected to be in operation by the end of August.

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations with Translink said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be in Derry today to unveil these two new state-of-the-art electric buses. The key feature of them is that they’re zero-emission, which is good for air quality in Derry but also good for the environment because there’s no greenhouse gas emissions. We do recognise the global climate crisis so these are the kind of things we need to do, not only in Derry, but across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Derry is a nice size and lends itself well to this kind of technology. We’re currently converting Pennyburn Depot into a zero-emission charging hub and we’re taking the complete diesel fleet out of Derry. It’s a natural choice because we have a nice collaboration with all the organisations in Derry.

Charlie and Kay Kelpie pictured at Translink's Zero Emission Foyle Metro preview event held in Guildhall Square, Derry on Thursday May 25. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

"We also have zero-emission vehicles in Belfast but to do-out the whole fleet in Derry was an opportunity too good to miss.

"The feedback so far has been really positive. I think people like them and they’ve got really nice features on them such as USB charging, leather seats, wifi and are fully accessible. There’s no steps on them and they have the audio-visual ‘next stop’ announcements, which is also a first for the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new buses will also have contactless ticket payment rolled out shortly after the buses take to the road.

Translink driver Marty Jones, who will be driving some of the new buses said: “The new buses feel good, they’re very smooth. They’re great for breaking, which means it’s easier for the driver. Because they’re new, everything on the bus is up-to-date, which is great for our drivers, too.”

Key stakeholders pictured at Translink's Zero Emission Foyle Metro preview event held in Guildhall Square, on Thursday May 25. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said: “This is a historic moment for Derry which will see it become one of the first cities on these islands to operate a fully zero-emission urban bus service. This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of former SDLP infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon who provided the funding needed to supply these buses during her time in government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The SDLP is fully committed to Derry and our green future. This investment shows that when we have a government that works for everyone, committed to protecting the planet and driving real change, we can deliver a cleaner, greener, more sustainable future.

"We have been unable to make further progress in our attempts to thwart climate change in Northern Ireland due to the lack of government at Stormont. We are in this position solely because of the DUP. The SDLP has a proven track record in helping deliver steps towards a low carbon future and will continue to fight against the climate emergency we all face.”

The zero emission Foyle Metro bus fleet is due to come into service later this year as part of Translink’s transformational plans to support the decarbonisation of transport in Northern Ireland. For more information on the new buses, visit www.translink.co.uk/FoyleMetroZE.

Unveiling of Translink's new all-electric bus fleet in Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Translink staff pictured at Translink's Zero Emission Foyle Metro preview event held in Guildhall Square, Derry on Thursday May 25. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Pupils from Ebrington PS pictured at Translink's Zero Emission Foyle Metro preview event held in Guildhall Square, Derry on Thursday May 25. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)