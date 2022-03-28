New book: ‘Creggan: The Next Chapter’ to launch next month

An aerial photograph of Creggan.

‘Creggan: The Next Chapter’ picks up where its predecessor left off, celebrating the milestones of the area and the community.

But while the previous edition often found itself recording the pain and hardship that marked Creggan in its infancy, the new account looks to the future with hope and sets out the roadmap towards further progress and self-empowerment.

It reflects with pride on how swords have gradually been turned into ploughshares and former military bases, like Essex and Piggery Ridge, have become hives of industry, recreation and community development.

'Creggan: The Next Chapter'.

It promotes the diverse cross-community work of Creggan-based organisations and trumpets the cultural, social and artistic contributions of its sons and daughters to the wider world.

Importantly, it also highlights the numerous projects and initiatives put in place to nurture, encourage and up-skill Creggan citizens.