New Derry priest Michael McCaul to be ordained
Derry man Deacon Michael McCaul will be ordained to the Priesthood on Sunday, January 29 at 3pm.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:25pm
Deacon McCaull will be ordained in Saint Eugene’s Cathedral at 3.00pm on Sunday, January 29 before celebrating his first mass in the Cathedral on Monday, January 30 at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be provided afterwards in the Cathedral Hall.
A spokesperson on behalf of the Derry Diocese said: “We are delighted to welcome him to celebrate Mass in St Columba’s Long Tower on Thursday 2nd February at 7.30pm. Everyone is welcome.