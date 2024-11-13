Foyle Hospice volunteer Teresa.

Foyle Hospice is delighted to announce the upcoming opening of their new shop on Main Street, Ballykelly.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, November 18, everyone is invited to the official opening of the brand-new charity shop, located at 57 Main Street, Ballykelly.

It will be one of six Foyle Hospice shops, with other retail outlets located in Limavady, Pennyburn, Waterloo Place, Strabane and Castlederg, offering clothing, accessories, home furnishings and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upcoming Ballykelly Shop, which depends on the support of the local community is in need of volunteers to help.

Shops Manager, Jacqueline McMonagle expressed her delight ahead of the opening, saying: “This will be an exciting new beginning for us, the very first Foyle Hospice Shop to come to Ballykelly.

"Every pound raised is vital and will be used to deliver specialist palliative care services to the local community.

“We would like to give special thanks to Martina Tierney from Seating Matters for making this happen. She has been an amazing support to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her generosity and kindness will make a difference to our hospice services which is incredible.

“I would also like to thank all of our staff and volunteers for their amazing support. We are in urgent need of volunteers to help us with our new store so please get in touch with us.”

Clinical Director at Seating Matters, Martina Tierney stressed the importance of having a shop in Ballykelly.

She said: “Seating Matters is a local company who offer support for, not only patients, but also their care givers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Foyle Hospice is the biggest local caregiver in our community; therefore, it is important that Seating Matters supports them as it fits in with our values.

“At Seating Matters, we get our employees to select a charity every year to support and Foyle Hospice is always one of them.

“As a family we have been touched by cancer a number of times and I know of so many who have used Foyle Hospice. It is an extremely valuable service that offers support to both patients and families at the most difficult time.”

The official opening will take place on November 18 at 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop has opening hours from Wednesday to Friday, 10am to 4pm, and Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

To become a volunteer in the shop visit: https://foylehospice.com/get-involved/volunteering/ or call 02871351010.