New free underground style DJ night in Derry

A new, free DJ event, ‘Frequency,’ is launching in Sandinos this Saturday, presented by the DJ collective Warriors of the Dystotheque.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While designed for techno aficionados aged 40 and over, a younger audience is also welcomed.

Warriors of the Dystotheque have spent the last 10 years getting major support across radio, with 27 releases all featuring on BBC 6 Music as well as a playlist on Jazz FM and numerous plays from Stephen McCauley on BBC Radio Foyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frequency is new to Derry. It started in 2000 in Coventry and went on to also hold events in Birmingham and Leicester with Breakbeat, Techno and D&B DJs and acts. It regularly featured in the Top 5 nights in the Midlands in DJ Mag and Mixmag.

Warriors of the Dystotheque.

Leading the event is Jonny Mac who is originally from Antrim but has lived in Derry for the last 15 years.

Jonny has played alongside Leeroy Thornhill (the Prodigy), Phil Hartnoll (Orbital) and said that he had survived two tours with Shaun Ryder & Bez (Happy Mondays).

Speaking ahead of Saturday, Jonny said: “It’s like an underground techno sound, it's not as fast as techno, it does have a lot of energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On what the crowd should expect, Jonny said: “A lot of fun and some new music they have never heard, I think that's the key as a DJ.”

Jonny said that he has gigs in Ibiza and in the UK but he wanted to bring something to Derry.

“It's really good to get something here, I've only played two gigs in Derry in 15 years, so I'm definitely buzzing to get something off the ground. I want to play in my home and just enjoy it,” said Jonny.

“Playing in bigger clubs, sometimes the energy gets lost, you can't beat playing to 300 people who really get it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frequency is set to be a free gig but they will also be taking donations which will be donated to Foyle Food Bank.

Encouraging people to see the first gig Jonny said: "Come out and give a new night a go, trust us, for the older ones this is for them.”

You can catch Frequency on Saturday from 9 till “late.”