New John Hume ‘Peace’ mural in city centre

The painting - the work of local arts collective ‘Peaball’ - is located on a gable wall at Great James’ Street.

It features an image of the Nobel Peace laureate crowned with the word ‘Peace’.

It’s not the first time Mr Hume’s image has been featured in a wall mural.

John and Pat Hume.

The Bogside Artists’ famous ‘People’s Gallery’ on Rossville Street includes two references to the late SDLP leader.

He features in the civil rights mural at the entrance to Glenfada Park as well as in a wall painting of Nobel Peace laureates further along Rossville Street.

‘Peaball’, writing on social media, referred to Mr Hume as a “man who stood against injustice” and a “man of the people for the people”.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation - the organisation set up to honour the husband-and-wife team’s legacy - described the new mural as “striking”.

The new mural by artists collective ‘Peaball’ painted on a gable wall of the Grand Central Bar, Great James’ Street.

Tim Attwood, the Foundation’s Secretary, said: “The John & Pat Hume Foundation is delighted with the powerful new mural of John Hume which will dominate the skyline at Great James Street at the heart of Derry City.