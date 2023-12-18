New Netflix figures show Derry Girls and Puffin Rock watched millions of times

New figures released by streaming giant Netflix have revealed that ‘Derry Girls’ and Derry-made ‘Puffin Rock’ have been watched for millions of hours glabally.

A Feather Bed from Puffin Rock

In an effort to provide more information on what people are watching, Netflix have released new figures on how many hours of each show people watched from January to June 2023. The new figures reveal that ‘The Night Agent: Season 1’ was the most watched show on Netflix for the first half of the year with over 812 million hours watched. ‘Ginny & Georgia: Season 2’ and ‘The Glory: Season 1 // 더 글로리: 시즌 1’ were second and third with over 665 million and almost 623 million views respectively.

The new data also showed that ‘Derry Girls’ had been watched for 17,300,000 hours over the three seasons with Season 1 watched the most at almost 6.5 million. Season 3 was second with 5.7 million, while Season 2 was the least watched with 5.2 million hours consumed.

Derry-made children’s series Puffin Rock was watched for 10.8 million hours over the first six months of the year with 5 million hours viewed in the first season and 5.8 million hours viewed for the second season. The series, which has been nominated for an International Emmy, was winner of two Kidscreen Awards and a Royal Television Award was created by Derry-based production company and animation studio Dog Ears. It featured a host of local talent and had the world premier earlier this year in Derry.

Flooded Burrow from Puffin Rock

John McDaid from Dog Ears said: “It’s amazing to see these numbers from Netflix! We get feedback from Puffin Rock fans all over the world, but the viewing figures were always top secret. We released our Puffin Rock movie in the summer, and we’re now making plans for a Season 3, so it’s a lovely buzz for the whole team to see just how popular our little puffins are.”