New Peace Plus 'ART: Recovery to Discovery' project launched in Derry

Greater Shantallow Community Art’s new ‘Art: Recovery to Discovery’ project has been launched at Studio 2 in Derry.

The new project is is an adult focused, mental health, community arts programme with the aim of building stronger community relations.

Funded by Derry City and Strabane District Councils PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan, the project will “utilise the active engagement in community arts as a vehicle to introducing marginalised isolated adults from all backgrounds to a new and welcoming shared space at Studio2”.

Participants will be offered arts workshops to help develop new skills and interests and the opportunity to forge new friendships whilst “building peace and bringing communities together to celebrate the cultural diversity that enhances all our lives”.

Representatives from GCSA and invited guests at the launch.

Speaking at the launch, Shauna Ferry, GSCA’s Peace Plus Project Officer said: “The Recovery to Discovery Project programme will use a wide range of different community arts practices. These may include, for example visual arts, painting, drawing, photography, crafts, dance, music, drama, film, creative writing or any other relevant art forms.

"Our cross-community, cross-border project is arising from the co-design process in the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA). Our project will strive to bring key benefits to that area, supporting our older peoples to actively engage in activities that they might not have previously experienced, unlocking the opportunities for building new friendships and greater understanding and respect for diversity and difference.

"GSCA are delighted to have been given this opportunity to lead what we know will be an amazing, life-enhancing project and we look forward to welcoming all our new participants to Studio 2 during the year ahead.”

Speaking on behalf of DCSDC PEACEPLUS Team, Fiona Lafferty said: “We are delighted that Greater Shantallow Community Arts have been awarded this tender.

"It will not only benefit the wider community in the Ballyarnett area but also further afield within the city, district and on a cross-border basis.”

The project is being supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) under the Theme of Thriving Peaceful Communities.

SEUPB is a North South Body with the statutory remit for managing EU funding programmes within Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.