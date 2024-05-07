Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new tome combines a range of colourful images of wall art, historic murals and local landmarks with concise explanatory text to tell the captivating story of Derry from earliest times to the modern day.

Explaining the motivation behind his latest publication Brendan says: “Day and daily, many of us pass an amazing array of images recording the story of Derry on our walls and gable ends without noticing them. This wealth of history is important to us, even if there are different versions of that history.

"Equally important is the present. ‘Derry Past and Present’ celebrates this visual legacy and helps explain its significance for the local community and its wider global impact. It also contains a comprehensive collection of images of the city’s main buildings, places and points of interest.”

A section of the front cover of Brendan McKeever's new book 'Derry Past and Present'.

The book features the vivid images created by Derry’s wealth of local artistic talent to interpret and convey the city’s tumultuous, often troubled, past in a unique visual way – captured on the streets for all to see and reflect upon.

From Saint Columba to John Hume, the Undertones to the Derry Girls, Derry Past and Present has something to offer any interested resident or visitor who wants to discover more about this fascinating city.

The book is available from Guildhall Press at www.ghpress.com or from Little Acorns Bookstore, Foyle Books and Visit Derry offices.

Brendan McKeever

"My association with Guildhall Press is long standing and I am delighted that they are the publishers of Derry Past and Present.

"They produced high-quality annual tourist guides of Derry for many years and although this book is quite different in presentation, it still aims to provide useful information to tourists and local people alike in the same accessible way,” says Brendan.