NI Water issues update on Madams Bank Road works

NI Water has confirmed that nine phases of pipe laying work in the Madams Bank road area are complete and while traffic management has been removed, two further overnight road closures are scheduled.

Additionally, there will also be off peak lane closures of the slip lane at Culmore roundabout later this month for ‘critical ground investigations’.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “ Following completion of pipe laying adjacent to Carranbane Walk at the end of last week, BSG Civil Engineering removed all traffic management from Madams Bank Road.

“While the pipelaying on Madams Bank Road has been completed, BSG still need to undertake critical ground investigations (boreholes) in the area around Culmore Road Roundabout.

"This work is needed to ascertain if a trenchless (no-dig, underground) option is viable to take the new pipelines across the Culmore Road.

The boreholes are currently planned to be undertaken between October 15 and 19 and ‘will involve off-peak (09.30am – 4.30pm) lane closures of the slip lane at Culmore Road Roundabout to help reduce disruption.’

"The actual road crossing works will be completed in 2026.”

NI Water added that, to ‘facilitate permanent resurfacing of the area on Madams Bank Road affected by recent pipelaying, two overnight (7pm to 6am) road closures are scheduled to take place’ on Tuesday, November 4 and Wednesday, November 5.

"This work has been scheduled at night to help reduce disruption and NI Water will provide confirmation of this work and traffic management details once road permits have been approved.”

“The remaining phases of pipelaying will largely be carried out in private lands extending from Carranbane Walk to the site of the new Lenamore Wastewater Pumping Station, off Heather Road, where construction work is underway.

“NI Water’s project team will provide notification to residents in the area ahead of these works commencing and will keep the local community updated on this essential scheme.”