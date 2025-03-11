No offences linked to online video circulating in Derry

Police have confirmed that no offences were committed after investigating reports linked to a video that surfaced on online platforms showing a person outside the Derry City Baths.

The footage, which appears to have been captured at night-time in Derry, had prompted concerns but it is understood there was no weapon and no offence committed.

The PSNI in Derry had earlier said they are aware of the footage in circulation.

A PSNI spokesperson has now confirmed: “Police received a report of a video circulating on social media on Monday 10 March.

"Police conducted enquiries into this and, after identifying the male in the video, he was located and spoken to by police.

"As a result of enquiries, at this time, police are not considering any offences linked to this incident.”