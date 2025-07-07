‘No words can ease the pain’ : Community rallies to support family of Natalie and Ella McLaughlin

The town of Carndonagh came to a standstill on Monday as people came from across the region to pay their respects and to stand with the devastated relatives and friends of Natalie and Ella McLaughlin.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a mark of that respect, many events and fixtures have been cancelled over recent days as people tried to come to terms with the tragic event which claimed the young lives of two of their own.

Those acts of solidarity and mournful respect were evidenced by the many who turned out to line the streets as the funeral cortege passed by on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also evident in the response to a fundraising campaign set up by the local community "to come together to wrap our arms around the McLaughlin family".

Schoolchildren and others forming a guard of honour ahead of the funeral procession arriving yesterday.

As of Monday afternoon, over 800 people had donated a total of over €40,000 to the 'Honouring Natalie & Ella – A Community's Love' GoFundMe campaign, with the organisers stating:

"Natalie, a beautiful and vibrant young mother from Carndonagh, Co. Donegal, and her precious little girl touched the lives of so many with their warmth, love, and joy.

"In this time of unimaginable loss, we as a community – both near and far – wish to come together to wrap our arms around the McLaughlin family. This page has been set up to show our heartfelt love, support, and solidarity with them during the most difficult days of their lives. "No words can ease the pain, but through our collective kindness and generosity, we hope to offer some comfort and practical support to help the family in the days ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Martin McDermott summed up the thought of many when he described how "the sadness felt throughout our community at this time is immense".

"Everyone in Inishowen stands in solidarity with the families, and we will do all we can to support them in the difficult days, weeks, and months ahead. “We ask everyone to keep those affected in their thoughts and prayers — especially those who remain in hospital," he said. Gardaí meanwhile have appealed for road users who may have footage and who were travelling in the area between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday to make contact on 0035374 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.