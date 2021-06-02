North West Migrants Forum welcomes dropping of BLM prosecutions

Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

The Derry-based group says the decision, while welcome, is long overdue.

A total of 14 people were reported to the PPS for consideration of potential offences under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020 at one or more of three BLM protests held in Derry and Belfast whilst government restrictions were in place last June.

Three individuals had been reported in connection with a protest held at Guildhall Square, Derry, on June 6, 2020.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, of the North West Migrants Forum, insisted the prosecutions should never have been brought in the first place.

She added that, for 12 months, “lawful activists have been living in the shadow of threatened prosecution.”