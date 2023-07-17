The play is set in West Belfast and plots the true story of the stand that six determined women workers made, rising together to try to save the only dedicated women’s hostel in Northern Ireland. For 12 weeks, supported by their Union and the wider community, they lived, worked and breathed resistance - standing up to a management structure that refused to find solutions. The play, written by Louse Mathews and directed by Paula McFetridge attracted sell out audiences during its premiere in January 2023. On its revival tour, Kabosh takes “Not On Our Watch” to Derry ‘s Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Thursday 3rd August.

Brenda Stevenson, Unite Regional Officer for Derry said: “We are delighted that Kabosh is taking “Not On Our Watch” to Derry. Although based in Belfast, the issues raised in the play will resonate with women across Ireland. It is a truly remarkable story and our Regional Secretary, Susan Fitzgerald, deserves credit for pushing it to be commissioned by Unite. On the back of the stand made be these six incredible woman, a new hostel has reopened but it doesn’t go nearly far enough – we were promised an enhanced and expanded service – what has been delivered has fallen far short of that.

“We want the revival of this play to act as a catalyst to reinvigorate the campaign to have those commitments fulfilled. We also want to use the revival of “Not On Our Watch” to facilitate discussions on the challenges endured in the face of declining services in a cost of living crisis.”

The play was previously performed to sold our audiences in Belfast, were an extra evening was put on to cater to the demand. Not On Our Watch will be performed in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Great James Street on Thursday, August 3. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/not-on-our-watch-tickets-624392273097.