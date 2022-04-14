NUJ to host Lyra McKee anniversary vigil

Lyra McKee.

Friends and colleagues will gather on the steps of St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast at 11am when they will celebrate the 29-year-old’s life and legacy.

Lyra McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans during violence in Derry in 2019.

At Monday’s vigil, the NUJ’s Belfast & District Branch will unveil a new banner in memory of Lyra and issue a renewed call for her killers to be brought to justice.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NUJ Belfast & District Chair, Robin Wilson, said: “Lyra McKee was an exceptionally talented and tenacious journalist whose career was tragically cut short by an act of senseless violence.

“Monday’s vigil is, first and foremost, an opportunity to remember a much-loved friend and colleague. It also gives us a chance to celebrate her professional legacy which continues to inspire journalists and others who are committed to an open and fair democracy.

“Sadly, as we mark Lyra’s anniversary, we must reflect on the fact that many journalists in Northern Ireland still work under threat of violence. The state has too often failed in its duty to protect journalists and citizens at large from the scourge of paramilitarism and from intimidation at the hands of extremists.

“The NUJ repeats its call for Lyra McKee’s killers to be brought justice and for the government and its agencies, including the PSNI, to ensure the safety of our members.