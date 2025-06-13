NWRC graduate swaps chips for microchips

A North West Regional College (NWRC) graduate who quit his job working in a Chinese takeaway serving chips is now working in a completely different career with microchips in a global tech company.

After completing a Higher Level Apprenticeship (HLA) in Software Development at NWRC, Jordan McElwee is now working as an Application Support Engineer at Fujitsu.

Jordan worked with Fujitsu as an apprentice during the three years of his course and is now continuing his employment with the digital services company.

Studying locally was a big plus for Jordan who says that Higher Education courses at Further Education colleges have huge benefits.

Jordan McElwee who graduated with a Foundation Degree in software development from NWRC pictured with mum Martina and Granny Mary.

He added: “The courses are highly practical and tailored to meet the demands of local industries, which make you job ready. The smaller class sizes I experienced meant you got more personalised support from lecturers, who have both academic and real-world experience.

“The apprenticeship programme is a standout. It gives you the opportunity to earn while you learn, gain invaluable work experience, and build connections with local companies, which is exactly what helped me start my career at Fujitsu.”

Jordan added that he chose to study Software Development because it perfectly aligns with his interests and strengths.

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed problem-solving, understanding how things work, and the creative side of building something from scratch. Software Development allowed me to combine all of that while learning skills that are in demand in the modern world.

“The flexibility of the field also appealed to me, whether it’s creating applications, automating processes, or improving systems, there’s always something new to learn and achieve.

“In my current role, I provide technical support for critical national applications, work on automation projects, and collaborate with cross functional teams to improve processes. It’s a role that challenges me every day and keeps me learning.

A former student of Limavady High School, Jordan says he tried a few different courses before landing on the HLA in Software Engineering.

He said: “In hindsight, leaving my previous course was a bold decision, but I don’t regret it. It gave me clarity about my goals, and ultimately, it worked out for the better.

“For the future, I’d like to keep growing in my career at Fujitsu, expanding my knowledge in cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and DevOps. Long-term, I’m interested in mentoring others entering the tech field, as I know firsthand how valuable it is to have guidance early on. With the experience I’ve gained, I’m already helping the next batch of apprentices.

“I’d like to work on a large-scale project that has a meaningful impact, whether that’s improving accessibility in technology or streamlining critical systems for businesses.

Orlaith McEleney, HLA Skills Development Officer at NWRC explained that the courses have huge benefits for students and employers.

She added: “Higher Level Apprenticeships enable businesses to attract and retain employees with potential, expanding workplace diversity and benefiting the local community and wider economy. With Higher Level Apprentices learning at work, they can develop the knowledge and occupational competencies demanded by specific job roles and meet the unique needs of business.

“The courses are all funded by the Department for the Economy so students never have to worry about tuition fees, in fact, the HLA is a unique work-based programme that enables participants to earn while they learn, while gaining a recognised Level 5 qualification.”

For more information please contact [email protected] or visit https://www.nwrc.ac.uk/study/apply/higher-level-apprenticeship