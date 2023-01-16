Organisers of a unique sports heritage initiative have brought together Northern Ireland’s Football Association, Gaelic Athletic Association, Ulster Rugby, Ulster Hockey, Peace Players and many more children’s sports to celebrate their shared history.

The Children’s Football Alliance (CFA) was awarded a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund towards its Football Makes Our Shared History project, which culminate in exhibitions of children’s research on how sports contribute to our shared history and the creation of peace pitches by twinning designated areas of play with Flanders Peace Field in Belgium, site of the First World War Christmas Truces in 1914.

Oakgrove Integrated College are the first college to achieve twinning their playing designated areas of play with Flanders Peace Pitch. Chris Porter, Oakgrove Integrated College, PE Teacher and Project Manager, said: “The feel good factor project has been fantastic for all our students and the outcome of twinning our pitches with one of the world’s most poignant areas of play is an honor. The Oakgrove Peace Pitch is more than just a legacy of a great project, it is testament to all sports that bring people together and form friendships to celebrate peace through play.”

Oakgrove Integrated College FMOSH students at the Kingspan Stadium

All research collated during the project is on display on the Children’s Football Alliance website: http://www.childrensfootballalliance.com/football-and-peace/ and a short documentary film has been uploaded to encourage other schools and clubs to take part.

Oakgrove Integrated College twinning ceremony takes place at 10am on Friday January 20 and will be attended by The Children’s Football Alliance. Director, Ernie Brennan, added: “Football Makes Our Shared History works on a multitude of levels in terms of cross curricular learning. Oakgrove Integrated College have been outstanding participants and have represented their communities and city, with great enthusiasm and dignity. The college have revealed the historic nature of play and how it continues to shape our landscape.”

Schools, clubs, groups and teams are invited to take part in Football Makes Our Shared History. To find out more, visit www.childrensfootballalliance.com.

Chris Porter with FMOSH peace ball. Chris is a PE Teacher at Oakgrove Integrated College and FMOSH Project Manager.

FLANDERS PEACE PITCH, MESEN, BELGIUM