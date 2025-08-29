Ollie Horgan fondly recalled by old clubs Finn Harps and Fanad United as ‘legend’ who left ‘indelible mark’ on Donegal football

Ollie Horgan was a ‘legend’ who left an ‘indelible mark’ on football in Donegal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These were among the fond tributes paid by his former clubs Finn Harps and Fanad United following his sad passing aged 57 on Thursday.

“Everyone associated with Finn Harps is deeply saddened by the passing of former manager Ollie Horgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ollie arrived at Finn Park in 2013 and over the course of nearly a decade left an indelible mark on the club’s history. During his tenure he guided Harps to an FAI Cup Semi-final, two promotions and secured the club’s best league finish in twenty years in 2020.

The late Ollie Horgan

"His relentless determination, work ethic and passion saw the club defy the odds to compete in the Premier Division in six of Ollie’s nine years at the helm, resulting in many magic nights at Finn Park and across the country,” the Ballybofey club said in a statement.

Fanad United stated: "The word ‘legend’ often gets mentioned in the football world, but it is no exaggeration to say that Ollie was a legend of both football in Donegal and the League of Ireland.”

The Galway native arrived at Trialough in 1989 when ‘the shrewd signing of the tough-tackling left back/midfielder was the start of a legacy that will forever form a part of the annals of the club’s history’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late Ollie Horgan during his Fanad United days. 0903cg96

"Ollie had a glittering career as a player with the club and was a vital cog of the team that captured our second FAI Intermediate Cup in 1995. He added a number of Ulster Senior League and Knockalla Caravan Cups to his medal collection before the wind down of his playing career and entry into the world of management and involvement with the Irish Schoolboys teams,” the club said.

Mr. Horgan enjoyed a second stint at Fanad as manager in the 2000s.

Finn Harps described him as ‘a man of great integrity and resolve’.

"Ollie’s contribution to Finn Harps and Irish football will never be forgotten. The thoughts of everyone at Finn Harps FC are with Ollie’s family and friends at this very difficult time,” the club said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fanad United observed: “The footballing world is a sadder place today. We will deeply miss Ollie’s presence in the Kingdom….a great football man, an even better human being.”