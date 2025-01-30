Omagh Bomb Inquiry hears tributes to local people who died

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The names of the victims of the Omagh Bombing, which included three young Buncrana boys, a Spanish boy and young woman visiting the town, and a little girl from Donemana, were read out as the public inquiry got underway this week.

A minute’s silence was also held, with the opening session of the inquiry told how the evidence to be heard ‘will give real insight into the devastating and lasting impact of terrible random violence which otherwise might be incomprehensible to those who have no such experience in their lives.’

Chairperson Lord Alan Turnbull said those beyond Omagh ‘who listen and watch will, as I was, be shocked at the level of grief imposed on ordinary decent members of society doing nothing other than living their daily lives.’

The purpose of the Public Inquiry is to investigate whether the atrocity that happened in Omagh on August 15, 1998 could have been prevented by UK state authorities.

Rocio Abad Ramos and Fernando Blasco Baselga.

Before the examination of evidence begins, the focus of the inquiry will be on the lives of 29 people and two unborn twin girls that were lost.

Lord Turnbull plans for the hearings to commemorate publicly those who were killed and to hear the impact that the Omagh bombing had on individuals and communities.

The first two ‘Pen Portraits’ of those who lost their lives focused on Fernando Blasco Baselga and Rocio Abad Ramos, who were both from Spain and staying in Buncrana as part of an exchange programme. They were visiting Omagh on the day as part of a day trip.

Michael Donaghy of Campbell and Haughey Solicitors, acting on behalf of the family of 12-year-old Fernando, read the Pen portrait.

The initial stage of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry has opened in the County Tyrone town. The hearing will commemorate the lives of the 29 people murdered in the bombing, including a woman expecting twins. The attack, carried out in 1998 by the dissident republican Real IRA, was the biggest single atrocity of the Northern Ireland Troubles. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The family told how Fernando, from Madrid, was ‘a good, happy and generous child. He got along well with everyone.’

"At home he made the relationships between everyone easy.”

"He had friends at school, in the neighbourhood and in his group of mountaineers, with whom and where he carried out activities that made him grow as a person and as a Christian.

"When in his catechism group and asked what was important to him, his response was 'to reach heaven', pointing with an arrow upwards toward the word God. That's what he wanted for his future. He didn't consider anything else.

"Fernando liked handball and played on the school team. He also liked to eat and enjoyed mealtimes a lot. His favourite dish was rice salad, and his family would playfully tease him about his choice.”

It was the second time Fernando had taken part in the exchange programme and it was his second visit to Buncrana

Twenty-three year old Rocio Abad Ramos’s sister, Paloma, provided the Pen Portrait to the inquiry.

Paloma said her sister, ‘since she was a child, she was a very special person.’

Rocio first visited Ireland in 1989, where she stayed at the home of Catriona Doherty, who has become a cherished family friend. Rocio did five consecutive trips to Ireland and in 1998 was a team leader.

Rocio, the Inquiry heard ‘loved Irish and the culture and the country’.

She had just finished her degree before travelling to Ireland and had hoped to become a biology teacher.

She was ‘super excited’ about the trip and her parents had left her to the airport.

“As our parents hugged and said goodbye to Rocio, little did they know that was to be the last time that they would see their daughter alive."

Paloma spoke of how her family heard of Rocio’s death. She outlined how her sister, Ana, found out by hearing Rocio’s name on the radio as she travelled back home from holiday at the request of her parents, who only told her something had happened in Omagh.

Paloma said that when she, Ana and their parents arrived in Ireland and went to identify Ana’s body: "My father in fact kissed her on the forehead, and in front of him was the ambassador of Spain, and he said, "I've never seen so much love in a kiss."

Paloma said that, in the months that followed Rocio’s death, the family received hundreds of letters from around the world.

Paloma is still in contact with people in Buncrana and has returned since Rocio’s death, where they visited some of her favourite places.

She added that while it was ‘one thing is to come back to Ireland, a different thing is to keep contact with the family, the Irish family, and another very, very different thing is to send your own children to Ireland for a language exchange as Rocio was doing.’

“It took 20 years for me to take the decision to trust my children to Ireland again - I mean, again to trust in Ireland again.”

Her daughter visited Buncrana two years ago and stayed with Catriona, while her son visited this summer.

He was at a ‘different house’ but was still very ‘spoiled’ by Catriona, who Paloma calls her ‘Irish sister’.

Paloma also told how, learning about the Inquiry ‘has filled us with hope, the hope that a lot of the unanswered questions will finally be dealt with in a thorough and robust manner.

"The hope that all those who lost loved ones and survived can find out the whole story as to what happened. It will be tough but we owe it to Rocio to commit ourselves to the process."

Her sister, she added, would have achieved greatness.

"She did during her short life and she would have prospered to even greater heights had she been given the time. Rocio would have travelled the world, she would have helped so many people, and most of all she would have been there for us as a family every step of the way.”

Commemorations have continued to take place through the week.

On Wednesday and Thursday, commemorations were made for Alan Radford, Breda Devine, Mary Grimes, Avril and Maura Monaghan and Avril’s unborn twins, Debra-Anne Cartwright, Geraldine Breslin and Gareth Conway.

On Monday, there will be a commemoration of Esther Gibson, followed by commemorations of the Buncrana boys who lost their lives:

They include a commemoration of Shaun McLaughlin on behalf of Patricia McLaughlin; a commemoration of Oran Doherty by Lisa Dillon, and Ronan McGrory, friend of Shaun McLaughlin and Oran Doherty, will also attend.