Omagh survivor Tracey Devine lived life with ‘quiet dignity’ and refused to be defined by the atrocity, mourners told

Omagh bomb survivor Tracey Devine was an ‘inspiration’ who lived her life with a ‘quiet dignity’ and refused to let the atrocity of August 1998 define her, mourners at her Funeral Mass were told.

Mrs. Devine, who was gravely injured and lost her 20 months old daughter Breda in the Real IRA bombing, passed away on Saturday at the age of 53.

Her Requiem Mass took place at St. Mary’s, Aughabrack, on Tuesday.

Proceedings at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry were paused while the funeral was taking place.

Tracey Devine, who was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Rev. Eamon McDevitt, in his funeral homily, observed: “It is sometimes said of somebody who has died that they have done their purgatory on this earth and it is usually said of someone who has suffered chronic pain or loss or hardship, borne with calm resignation, and it certainly could be said today of Tracey. Hers was one of many lives shattered, changed utterly that fateful day in August 1998.”

Last week Mrs. Devine’s younger brother Gary and sister-in-law Donna-Marie provided testimony to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and spoke of how they had been in Omagh with Tracey to buy shoes for Breda for their wedding when they were caught up in the blast. Breda was to be flower girl at the nuptials that were supposed to take place exactly a week after the bomb.

Little Breda was tragically killed while Mrs. Devine, Gary and Donna-Marie were severely injured.

“Having lost her young child Breda and having herself sustained serious injury she was airlifted to hospital in Belfast where she would spend eight months in recovery being allowed home only for Christmas and New Year,” Fr. McDevitt told mourners in the Co. Tyrone village on Tuesday morning.

Breda Devine from Donemana who died in the Omagh bomb.

He spoke of her ‘courage and perseverance’ and how she had managed to resume a normal family and working life in spite of the devastation of that day.

During his homily Fr. McDevitt read the family’s memories of a ‘much loved wife, mother and grandmother’.

Born in 1971 she was educated in Newtownstewart and later at St. Joseph’s in Plumbridge.

She began her working life at the former Daintyfit factory in Plumbridge and met her husband Paul there.

Tracey Devine with her baby Breda who was killed at Omagh. Tracey was seriously injured.

The couple wed and began to raise a family.

“Things were going according to plan until that fateful day in 1998 when Tracey and Breda were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Losing Breda and suffering enormous injury herself Tracey fought bravely to recover as near normal a life as possible for herself and her family,” the congregation heard.

Notwithstanding the cruelty of August 15, 1998, she ‘didn't let the events of that day define her’.

"She went on to have three more children, have a good social life, going to concerts, and she enjoyed a varied range of music, Paul Brady, Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks, to name but a few, even going to two Garth Brooks concerts in one weekend.”

When her children reached secondary school age she trained to be special educational needs assistant at the North West Regional College and went on to work at Arvalee School and Resource Centre in Omagh. She was employed there for the last ten years.

"She really loved her job and the daily interaction with the children and her fellow staff,” her family shared.

Mrs. Devine was overjoyed with the arrival of her grandchildren Molly and Tomás: “Being a granny was the mantle that she wore with pride.”

However, in October 2023 she was diagnosed with terminal illness.

"In the 14 months since she fought hard to get as much time with her family as possible losing her fight on February 15. Tracey, in her 53 years, made friends wherever she went, and left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered, and instilled in her family a positive attitude that will live long after this day and we as a family are so proud of her,” her family declared.

Rev. McDevitt observed that Mrs. Devine lived a ‘longer and fuller life at home and at work than might have been expected when she first sustained her injuries’.

"It was far from easy but thanks to her own courage and determination and the care and attention of doctors and other medical staff she was able to resume a normal life and, as her family's tribute said, she got on with life and didn't let the horrific event define her.

"I think of one phrase that sums up the attitude ot Tracey and Paul and the family to life subsequently. It is quiet dignity.

"No one could fail to be impressed by their understated acceptance of the blow they had been dealt and the determination to look forward rather than to look back,” said the Donagheady parish priest.

Towards the end of the service a poem written by Tracey’s niece Sonia was read.

‘Mummy can you hear me’ imagined Mrs. Devine’s reunion with her daughter Breda and her late father Pat, who was a firefighter and one of the first responders to the bomb.

‘Mummy can you hear me?

‘I'm calling out to you.

‘The light here is getting brighter.

‘I hope you see it too.

‘My hand is getting closer.

‘Can you feel my touch?

‘I've waited for this moment.

‘I've missed you very much.

‘Granda's here beside me.

‘He's got the biggest smile.

‘We've so much to tell you.

‘It's been a long, long while...

‘Breda, I can see you.

‘You are dancing on a star.

‘Mummy is here forever now,

‘We'll never be apart.’

These moving verses were met with spontaneous applause.

At the end of the service Paul Brady’s 1986 song ‘The Island’ was played as Tracey’s coffin was carried from the chapel. She was interred in the adjoining graveyard.

Mrs. Devine is mourned by her husband Paul, children Aaron, Niamh, Shay, Manus, Nuala and Michael, grandchildren, Molly and Tomás, mother Josephine, siblings Brian, Marie, Gary, Kieran, Denise and Cathal and wider family circle.