One Battle After Another is potentially the best film of the year

One Battle After Another (OBAA) might just be the best movie of the year. It brilliantly captures the inspiring desire for revolution while humorously highlighting its immense difficulty.

Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film, released on September 26, 2025, expertly blends intense dramatic scenes with clever, hilarious absurdity.

The film follows lead Leonardo DiCaprio as ‘Bob Ferguson,’ an old revolutionary who, over the course of 16 years, turned his brain to mush with drugs and alcohol, but now must save his daughter from the stereotypically evil villain named ‘Lockjaw,’ played by Sean Penn.

A lot of the comedy in the movie is delivered through the silliness of these two characters as they become involved in serious world issues, such as immigration, borders, freedom, and government overreach.

DiCaprio and Penn give standout performances, but the show is stolen by Teyana Taylor, who plays ‘Perfidia Beverly Hills,’ a radical revolutionary who by all costs wants to control her life. The character will haunt your thoughts throughout the whole film.

Chase Infiniti authentically portrays ‘Willa Ferguson’, a teenager thrust into the heart of the conflict between revolutionaries and the government, effectively capturing the revolution's inherent hopelessness.

While all the actors deliver exceptional performances, my particular focus is on Benicio del Toro, whose portrayal of ‘Sensei’ is notably cool and composed.

The character not only rescues Bob Ferguson from difficult situations but also delivers some of the funniest scenes I've witnessed in cinema for a long time.

OBAA explores the struggles of modern revolutionaries against government surveillance, overreach, and provocative tactics, highlighting the almost certain futility of their efforts.

The film satirises the military's power structure and the questionable individuals who may hold command. While mocking the absurdity of White Power movements, it also explores the concept of an ineffectual revolutionary, overly focused on social politics rather than the broader societal vision.

Though I've praised it for its comedic elements, OBAA also delves into serious real-world issues and the dynamics of power. Its tense moments skilfully create the genuine impression that characters are constantly at risk, keeping viewers asking, ‘How will they get out of this one?’

Even in a year already filled with excellent films, OBAA stands out as a must-see and is certainly worth the price of admission.