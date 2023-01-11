On Saturday, January 7, it was reported that a ‘number of rocks’ were thrown at two properties in the Fountain estate shortly before 4.45pm by a ‘group of young people’. A window was broken in a house where children were inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a separate incident, shots were fired at a house in Melmore Gardens in the early hours of Tuesday, January 10, when a number of people, including a child, were asleep inside.

Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Darren Guy.

Speaking after the incidents, Alderman Guy said: "These ongoing attacks are totally unacceptable in our society and must be condemned by all of us. The people of this city are disgusted at these continued incidents. There can be absolutely no justification for firing shots into homes or attacking homes anywhere in our city.

“These attacks are even more abhorrent given the fact that children were present in both the properties. There is no doubt that these are incidents of child abuse where young children have been traumatized by the horrific attacks. Our homes should be places of safety for our children.

Advertisement Hide Ad