‘Ongoing efforts’ to identify premises for Carndonagh Day Centre

The move was confirmed by Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare Organisation, (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo) at the recent Regional Health Forum meeting, following a question submitted by Donegal County Councillor Albert Doherty.

The Sinn Fein Councillor asked: “What current actions are the HSE undertaking to locate and provide an alternative accommodation in the Carndonagh area for the provision of day services to clients of Older Persons Services?”

In response, Mr Monaghan said: “The day hospital at Carndonagh Community Hospital remains closed as it is no longer suitable for the provision of day hospital services.

Carndonagh hospital.

“Despite ongoing efforts since last October, it has proven extremely challenging to find an existing building in the locality that would be appropriate for the provision of day services; however, a premises was recently identified in the area as a potential day hospital to serve the local community.

“HSE Estates are due to visit the premises in the coming weeks to carry out a technical inspection to determine its suitability as a day hospital. If deemed suitable, the appropriate paperwork will be drawn up for a potential lease agreement.”

Speaking to the Journal following the meeting, Colr Doherty welcomed the fact the HSE is ‘still in earnest trying to locate a potential site’. He highlighted how some people have been able to avail of an alternative location in Clonmany or the Sliabh Sneacht Centre in Drumfries, but said a Carndonagh premises must be ‘pursued vigorously’. He highlighted how he ‘can’t emphasise enough how important a centre is for the social aspect’.